News
US Company Requires Colombian Workers; they pay $20 million and there are 60 vacancies
The United States has always been one of the most desired destinations by Colombian citizens because it is a country that constantly offers job and academic opportunities.
Given this scenario, the Sena Public Employment Agency launched a new call a few days ago to be part of an important company in that nation. Likewise, he indicated that the vacancies available are for ICU nurses.
“Join to work in the United States through the Sena Public Employment Agency. Important American company has 60 vacancies for intensive care nurses. Those interested in participating must comply 100% with the requested profile”specified the entity.
Requirements
- Education: Degree in Nursing, Specialization in Critical Medicine and Intensive Care.
- Experience: Minimum of one year of experience in Intensive/Critical Care.
- Idiom: Advanced English, an essential requirement, since the interview will be conducted in English.
- Place of execution: This company has various locations in different states of the country: Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Texas, among others.
- Working day: complete.
- The company will request the necessary immigration documents for incorporation from the people you have selected.
Benefits
- Fixed three-year contract.
- Monthly salary: 4,000-6,000 dollars, approximately 23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month.
How to apply for the Sena job offer?
- Candidates must submit their resume on the platform of the Sena Public Employment Agency (https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co) and apply for the vacancy of your interest.
- The final selection process is solely and exclusively the responsibility of the employer, and will take place once the profile verification process, interview and technical test have been carried out.
- The deadline to apply is until August 9, 2022.