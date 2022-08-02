US Company Requires Colombian Workers; they pay $20 million and there are 60 vacancies

The United States has always been one of the most desired destinations by Colombian citizens because it is a country that constantly offers job and academic opportunities.

Given this scenario, the Sena Public Employment Agency launched a new call a few days ago to be part of an important company in that nation. He also indicated that the vacancies available are for ICU nurses.

“Join to work in the United States through the Sena Public Employment Agency. Important American company has 60 vacancies for intensive care nurses. Those interested in participating must comply 100% with the requested profile”specified the entity.

Requirements

Education: Degree in Nursing, Specialization in Critical Medicine and Intensive Care.

Experience: Minimum of one year of experience in Intensive/Critical Care.

Idiom: Advanced English, essential requirement, since the interview will be conducted in English.

Place of execution: This company has various locations in different states of the country: Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Texas, among others.

Working day: complete.

The company will request the necessary immigration documents for incorporation from the people you have selected.

Benefits

Fixed three-year contract.

Monthly salary: 4,000-6,000 dollars, approximately 23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month.

How to apply for the Sena job offer?