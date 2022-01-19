US confirms 200 million dlr for assistance to Ukraine – World security

The United States confirmed it had authorized an additional $ 200 million for Ukraine’s “defensive security assistance”. The AFP reports it. US President Joe Biden’s administration “last month approved the provision of $ 200 million in additional defensive security assistance to our Ukrainian partners,” said a senior US official, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in visit to Kiev.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, during a visit to Kiev by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thanked the US for their “help in these troubled times”. The AFP reports it. “I would like to personally thank you, President Biden and the US administration for the support, for military assistance to Ukraine, for increasing this assistance,” Zelensky told Blinken.

A Kiev court decided that the former president Petro Poroshenko he will be able to remain at liberty, but has imposed a ban on expatriation. Poroshenko, accused of high treason, will then have to hand over his passport.