The United States has informed the World Health Organization that it has detected first case of human infection by A New variant of influenza A (H1N2) virusrecognized in the state of Michigan,

According to information from the WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the case, a under 18No hospitalization is required and are recovering from the disease.

Investigation by local public health officials has identified a patient’s exposure to swine at an agricultural fair as a possible route of infection. for now, There is no evidence that “continuous transmission” has occurred From person to person.

The minor complained of fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, headache, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, dizziness and lethargy. On July 29, he went to the ER and on July 30 an upper respiratory tract sample was collected. Influenza A virus was confirmed in the sample. Same day On August 1, he received antiviral treatment (oseltamivir) for the flu.

This is the first influenza A(H1N2) virus infection identified in the United States this year. 512 infections since 2005 variant a virus of influenza (all subtypes), including 37 (human infection by influenza A(H1N2) virus) in the United States.

Swine influenza A(H1N2) viruses circulate in swine populations in many regions of the world. Human infection is usually caused by direct or indirect contact with pigs or a contaminated environment. There may be significant antigenic and genetic differences between seasonal influenza viruses circulating in human populations worldwide and influenza viruses typically circulating in swine.

Non-seasonal or zoonotic influenza viruses that infect humans can cause disease ranging from mild conjunctivitis to severe pneumonia and even death, These human zoonotic influenza infections are usually acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.

Through a statement, WHO has clarified that this case does not modify existing recommendations on public health measures and surveillance of seasonal influenza. i.e, No special screening of passengers and restrictions advised at entry points In relation to the current status of influenza viruses at the human-animal interface.

in any case, yes Advise to avoid contact with sick or dead animals of unknown cause, Report the death of wild animals, including wild birds and mammals, or request their removal by contacting your local wildlife or veterinary authorities.

WHO advises that travelers traveling to countries where animal flu outbreaks are prevalent should take precautions avoid farms, contact animals in live animal markets, entering areas where animals may be slaughtered, or coming into contact with any surface that may be contaminated with animal faeces. Travelers should also frequently wash their hands with soap and water.