US consumption and quarterly reports push the stock markets. Bitcoin at $ 60,000

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The surprise increase in US retail sales in September and the quarterly figures of American listed companies which continue to exceed expectations have further fueled purchases on the European stock exchanges which closed the week up, completing a week in good recovery. Thanks to purchases on travel, energy, retailers and banks, all major indices gained at least half a percentage point and Amsterdam (AEX) was the best. In Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB has approached 26500 points and has risen overall by 1.7% in the whole week. For the Eurostoxx50 an increase of 2.6% in the octave.

Positive Wall Street after the macroeconomic data and the accounts of Goldman Sachs while the price of WTI remains high, with investors aiming at increasing oil demand, given the sharp rise in costs for coal and natural gas in China, India and Europe.

In the US, retail sales are doing well, manufacturing is holding back

On the macro front, unclear data on the health of the economy were published in the United States. On the one hand, retail sales increased by 0.7% in September, above the pace forecast by analysts. On the other hand, the Empire State index on manufacturing activity fell in October, recording a performance worse than that expected by the market. Finally, import prices increased by 0.4% in September, below consensus estimates.

In October, Americans are proving less optimistic about the economy than they were in September. The preliminary confidence index compiled monthly by the University of Michigan was 71.4 points, higher than the 71 of the reading in mid-September, but

below 72.8 of the final reading in September, against expectations for a figure of 73.

Goldman Sachs, third quarter better than expected

On the US quarterly front, Goldman Sachs joined the patrols of banks that closed the third quarter with better results than the market forecasts. In fact, revenues for the period from June to September amounted to 13.6 billion, against the 11.7 expected by analysts. Earnings per share stood at $ 14.93 versus estimates of $ 10.18.

In Milan he commands Cnh, oil and Intesa in light

The rebound of Cnh Industrial in the spotlight on Piazza Affari after the slowdown linked to the suspension of production in some European sites due to the lack of chips, and oil (Tenaris, Eni) while crude oil prices are on the rise. Among the banks, Intesa

St. Paul before the coupon detachment on Monday 18 October. Partial recovery for Leonardo after the thud (-7%) linked to the supply of defective components by a subcontractor for the Boeing 787, these are parts delivered in the last three years which, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, do not affect the immediate safety of flights , although it remains to be clarified whether aircraft recalls will be needed, while those not yet delivered will be reworked as needed. With the markets closed on Thursday, the Italian aerospace group admitted the circumstance, but at the same time specified that the defective components were actually made by the subcontractor Manufacturing Processes Specification, which is already under investigation by the judiciary.