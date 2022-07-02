US Court Judge Says Covid Vaccines Are Made With Cells From “Aborted Children”

The Angels.- Clarence Thomas, one of the conservative judges of the Supreme Court of the United States, affirmed this Friday in a brief that the vaccines against Covid-19 were developed using cells from “aborted children”.

The judge, who last week voted in favor of annulling abortion protections, wrote that sentence in an opinion contrary to the rest of the Supreme Court justices, who rejected a case in which a group of health workers asked to annul the vaccination mandate imposed in New York based on religious considerations.

While the majority of the Court dismissed the case, Thomas assured that the toilets are opposed “for religious reasons” to all vaccines against Covid-19 available because “they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted infants.

According to the magistrate, the Supreme Court should have heard the arguments of the plaintiffs, who argued that their religious exemption was protected by the US Constitution.

The alleged use of cells from aborted fetuses has been one of the most widespread hoaxes about coronavirus vaccines.

In fact, the Vaccine Advisory Committee (CAV) of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), in the article “Vaccines, «aborted fetus cells» and other irrational theories”, denied “flatly” that cells from children had been used aborted to make antigen preparations.

According to this group of experts, scientists use human cell cultures obtained in the laboratory, a technique that is applied with other vaccines such as those of the rubella or chicken pox.

In Friday’s ruling on abortion, Thomas – the only African-American on the Court and one of the most conservative justices – also issued an opinion of his own in which he directly encouraged his colleagues to review other past rulings using the same prism as in the abortion decision.

The judge pointed to same-sex marriage and the right to use contraceptives, which, as was the case with abortion, are not explicitly protected by any federal law, but depend on the interpretations that the Supreme Court made at the time regarding their fit into the law. Constitution.

