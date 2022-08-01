US Department of State asks that the rights of Jose Rubén Zamora be respected

“Safeguarding press freedom is essential to democracy. The United States urges full respect for due process under Guatemalan law and the protection of the personal security of José Rubén Zamora,” Brian A. Nichols, head of the US Department of State for Latin America, said on Twitter. .

The United States called for respect for the due process rights of Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora, critical of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, and who was detained by security forces on Friday.

Nichols also asked that the right to due process and the safety of the assistant of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (FECI), Samari Gómez Díaz, who was arrested on Friday along with Zamora be respected on charges of disclosing confidential information.

Zamora, founder of the newspaper elPeriódico in 1996, announced this Saturday that he has declared a hunger strike in protest at his arrest and also said he fears for his life.

It is expected that in the next few hours Zamora will appear before a judge on duty who will notify him of the reasons for his capture.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity of the Public Ministry accuses the journalist of the crimes of money laundering, influence peddling, blackmail and money laundering conspiracy.

The journalist, founder and president of elPeriódico, denounced in October 2021 that President Alejandro Giammattei, together with the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, were “fabricating” a case against him to imprison him.

Porras was sanctioned in September 2021 by the United States under accusations of “obstructing Justice” in Guatemala, but despite this, Giammattei re-elected her last May for 4 more years.

Zamora is one of the most recognized journalists in Guatemala and, in 2021, he won one of the Rey de España International Journalism Awards.

The publications of Zamora and elPeriódico in the last decade evidenced various acts of corruption in the governments of Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti (2021-2015), but also in the administrations of Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) and of the same Giammattei.

Several organizations have condemned his arrest, including the Association of Journalists of Guatemala, which considers the arrest “revenge” against the journalist for his work.