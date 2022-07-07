US dollar today Economy: Dollar at $4,300 in Colombia: fear of recession, high interest rates and more | 6AM Today by Today

On 6AM Hoy por Hoy of Caracol Radio Sergio Olarte, chief economist of Scotiabank Colpatria about the behavior of the dollar in recent days and inflation.

The recent movements of exchange rate they are clearly associated with the rebound of everything that is happening in the world. You are seeing levels in ChiliJapan and other countries in the world on the situation.

“There is fear of a global recession, and this could lead to very high interest rates,” he said.

According to the expert, Colombia has an economy that “looks weird,” but it has high interest rates and the banks need the liquidity right now. Clearly, they are paying high rates relative to the rest of the world.

“Saving may be an option because the banks are giving profitability and also reducing consumption. Imported goods may increase and inflation should double check,” he reiterated.

Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria, recommended doing tourism in Colombia, but if you leave the country it is better to carry a credit card.

“The exchange rates are charging the dollar in an important way. Plastic depends on market fluctuations. Also carry cash to interact quickly with the local currency,” he reiterated.