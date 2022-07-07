Business

US dollar today Economy: Dollar at $4,300 in Colombia: fear of recession, high interest rates and more | 6AM Today by Today

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

On 6AM Hoy por Hoy of Caracol Radio Sergio Olarte, chief economist of Scotiabank Colpatria about the behavior of the dollar in recent days and inflation.

READING ABOUT YOUR BEHAVIOR

The recent movements of exchange rate they are clearly associated with the rebound of everything that is happening in the world. You are seeing levels in ChiliJapan and other countries in the world on the situation.

“There is fear of a global recession, and this could lead to very high interest rates,” he said.

COLOMBIA

According to the expert, Colombia has an economy that “looks weird,” but it has high interest rates and the banks need the liquidity right now. Clearly, they are paying high rates relative to the rest of the world.

“Saving may be an option because the banks are giving profitability and also reducing consumption. Imported goods may increase and inflation should double check,” he reiterated.

You may be interested

OTHER TIPS

Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank Colpatria, recommended doing tourism in Colombia, but if you leave the country it is better to carry a credit card.

“The exchange rates are charging the dollar in an important way. Plastic depends on market fluctuations. Also carry cash to interact quickly with the local currency,” he reiterated.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

The price of a barrel of oil sinks due to fears of recession

28 mins ago

Economic crisis reaches vehicles: these are the brands with the least sales

39 mins ago

Dollar reaches another new all-time high this Tuesday – Financial Sector – Economy

50 mins ago

This is the “dangerous” Bugatti that has Cristiano Ronaldo quite nervous

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button