US earnings, gas prices, utilities

By Alessandro Albano and Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The quarterly season has started positively for the investment giants, while the fear of rising prices returns in Europe, with governments studying new measures to calm the fallout on bills. Meanwhile, Biden and Putin seem increasingly distant, putting Brussels in a difficult position. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Friday, January 14:

JPMorgan and BlackRock beyond estimates

The first US earnings season of 2022 has started positively, with the investment giants giving investors hope on bank accounts. JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 closed the fourth quarter with EPS of $ 3.33 and revenues of $ 29.26 billion compared to expectations of $ 3 and $ 29.87 billion respectively.

Same goes for one of the world's largest asset managers BlackRock, which posted EPS of $ 10.42 and revenues of $ 5.11 billion in Q4, with forecasts of $ 10.06 and $ 5.11 billion.

We await the updates of Citigroup

2. New record for the Chinese surplus

Despite the slowdown in exports at the end of 2021, Beijing’s trade surplus hit a new record of $ 676 billion, a sign of the ever-increasing demand for Chinese goods from various economies, especially Western ones.

Exports rose 20.9% in December on an annual basis, over 20% forecast but below 22% in November, while imports grew 19.5%, below 26.3%. % of expectations.

3. Biden and Putin at a “dead end”

Moscow and Washington fail to find a compromise on Ukraine, causing EU gas prices to rise again on the same day that new data showed a 50% drop in storage levels.

With its eyes fixed on the gas flows from Russia, Brussels hesitates to support Biden’s call to impose new sanctions on Moscow. The US Senate is also on this line, rejecting the Biden administration’s proposal on Thursday.

However, fears of new US and European sanctions are weighing on Russian markets, with and falling between 1.5% and 2%. Discounts also for the.

4. Utilities under pressure

To calm the rise in utility bills, European governments are pushing to recoup the bill relief from the company’s extra profits. This is the case of Italy, where the Draghi government plans to apply measures on the accounts of companies along the lines of those imposed by Sanchez in Spain, with negative consequences on It is in the (MI 🙂 and the securities of the utility sector.

In France, the blow is heavier. Electricite de France SA (PA 🙂 is losing 16% after the French government ordered the company to sell low-cost nuclear power to smaller rivals to limit the rise in electricity prices in the country. Second Edf , which later revoked the guidance on profits, the maneuver could cost the group’s coffers up to € 8.4 billion.

After the sell-off on Thursday's session, futures indicate a decline of -64 points, 10 points and -43 points, with 10-year T-Bonds up to 1.742%.

The many interventions by policymakers on interest rates weigh heavily. Following Harker and the Brainard Senate hearing, board member Chris Waller told Bloomberg that three rate hikes for 2022 "are a good baseline."

In Europe, indexes down with down 1.2%, -0.9%, -0.9%, and down 0.2% supported by a pound over 1.37 against the dollar despite the Downing Street 'Covid party' soap opera threatening Prime Minister Johnson's stability.