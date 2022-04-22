US Economy | $2,753 monthly checks today, IRS 2022 tax end and latest news, live

Social Security benefit payment dates

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), another program administered by the SSA, as well as retirees who began receiving their SSI payments before May 1997 receive their benefits on the first day of each month. ANDThe rest of the checks are sent according to the birthday of the recipients.

The second wednesday of every month payments are sent to beneficiaries with fdate of birth between day 1 and day 10. The third wednesday money is sent to those born between

the 11th and the 20thwhile the fourth wednesday Payments are sent to beneficiaries with a date of birth between the 21st and the 31st.

This is how they are programmed Missing payments for April and May:

-April 27: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 21 and 31

-April 29: Recipient of Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

May

-3: Social Security benefits for those who started receiving them before May 1997

-11: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 1 and 10

-18: Beneficiaries with date of birth between 11 and 20

-25: Beneficiaries with a date of birth between 21 and 31