US economy contracts in the first quarter and fears that it will enter a recession increases | Univision Money News

The The US economy contracted in the first quarter of this year, raising fears of a recession amid runaway inflation, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and the global impact of the war in Ukraine.
The activity of the largest economy in the world contracted 1.4% in the first three months of the year on an annualized basis, according to government figures released Thursday. It is the weakest behavior since the shock that the start of the pandemic had in 2020. It is also significantly away from the growth of almost 7% at the end of last year.
The contraction surprised economists, who had predicted growth of 1% for the first quarter. But there is still no talk of a recession. For this to happen, contractions must be registered for several consecutive quarters. Also, some economists they expect the economy to accelerate its growth in the quarter from April to June.
There were two factors that weighed more on the economy at the start of 2022: private companies reduced their inventories and exports registered a decline.
“The decline in gross domestic product (GDP) reflected reductions in investments for private inventories, in exports, in spending by the federal government and by local governments,” the government said.
Nevertheless, the pace of consumption remained robust and grew 0.7% in that period, suggesting a key resilience point for the US economy. Sales to local buyers also showed resistance.
A possible recession and inflation, consumer concerns
The figure comes in a complicated context for the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank.
These hikes are expected to slow the pace of inflation, but some economists have expressed fears that it will slow economic activity as well.