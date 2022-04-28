Business

US economy shrinks sharply in first quarter

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Uncertainty in the financial market due to a possible US recession. 0:52

(CNN) –– The US economy slowed in the first quarter of 2022, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed on Thursday.

The nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of economic activity, shrank at an annualized rate of just 1.4% between January and March.

The figure represents a marked slowdown from the 6.9% growth pace seen in the final quarter of last year. Furthermore, it is the worst performance since the pandemic recession in the second quarter of 2020.

Much of the contraction was due to a drop in inventory investment, which had been booming in the final months of 2021.

Exports and public spending also decreased, while imports increased. Consumer spending, vital to the economy, increased as prices continued to rise.

The price index that tracks personal consumption spending rose 7% in the first three months of the year, or 5.2% if energy and food prices are excluded.

A second estimate of GDP growth for the first quarter will be published at the end of May.

Investors were already bracing for bad news on the economy. The expectation was that the latest GDP reading would show US economic growth plummeting to 1.1% in the first three months of the year, according to Refinitiv.

Even the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model forecast a seasonally adjusted annualized growth rate of just 0.4% on Wednesday. Which implied a fall of 1.3% in mid-April.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

No one has downloaded Chivo Wallet in 2022, says US study

21 mins ago

Price of the dollar today Thursday, this is the exchange rate

45 mins ago

Bezos hints at the reasons why Elon Musk has bought Twitter

57 mins ago

US economy contracts in the first quarter and fears that it will enter a recession increases | Univision Money News

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button