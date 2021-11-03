US elections, first mayor of Asian origins in Boston and second African American in New York. But the Democrats lose Virginia

In the US, the Democrats are advancing a New York it’s at Boston but they hold back in Virginia. Historic steps forward, with Michelle Wu who imposed herself in Boston becoming the first female mayor of the city of Asian origins e Eric Adams became the second African-American mayor of the Big Apple. The speeches of the former president Donald Trump they had forced Joe Biden to expose themselves, so the city and federal elections have assumed a national weight. For these reasons the victory of Adams – former police officer as the challenger Curtis Sliwa, founder of the vigilantes Guardian Angels, who wore a red Trumpian hat – sounds like a real defeat for the Republicans. For the same reasons, the victory of the republican Glenn Youngkin in the elections for the governor of Virginia is a blow to President Biden, who had also bothered Barack Obama to support Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate.

“Tonight is not just a victory over adversity, it is proof that the forgotten can be the future,” said the successor of Bill De Blasio, who at 61 became the 110th mayor of the American landmark city. Raised in the working class, a Brooklyn, he lived on his skin the racism of part of the police. At the age of 15 he was beaten in the street by agents of the NYPD, hence the decision to become a policeman and the dream of changing the system from within. So, after becoming captain, in 2006 he was elected to the Senate, in 2013 he became the president of the borough of Brooklyn and now sits in the City Hall from New York as first citizen after a election campaign in which he insisted on the issue of security, managing to have both young people on his side progressives that the police.

The Democratic Michelle Wu instead he proposed a radical reform of the Boston Police Department. Wu had moved to Massachusetts from Chicago to date Harvard, where she graduated before returning to Illinois to take care of her mother, who came to the US from Taiwan. The Boston Globe she recounted the years she had opened a literary-themed tea shop, then Wu returned to politics in Boston. Now she is mayor, after eight years spent in the city council on the senator’s staff Elisabeth Warren, which in 2020 had applied for the primary demographics with an innovative program on the universal health system. “We are ready to be one Boston for everyone, ”said the woman who broke the chain of Irish-American or Italian-American mayors. In the election campaign he focused on free service of public transport, aid for low-income inhabitants and the restoration of rent control, which has been illegal in Massachusetts since 1994.

But everyone’s eyes were on the elections in Virginia, an old republican stronghold passed in the hands of the Democrats in the last elections. “Okay, Virginia, we won!”, He began triumphantly Glenn Youngkin, 54, strongly supported by Donald Trump during the campaign. Another concern for Biden, who according to a poll by the Cnbc saw its approval rate drop 7 points from last July, dropping to 42%.

Youngkin said it will end the chaos of the era McAuliffe, declaring that “excellence in our schools will be restored, we will introduce choice in our public school system”. However, the African-American liberal columnist Joy Reid, correspondent of the MSNBC, warns public opinion. He stated a FoxNews that talking about a “problem in schools is a code for white parents who don’t want to talk about racial problems in school”.

Youngkin will be joined by Winsome Sears, Virginia’s first female deputy governor and the first black woman with a state post in the state.