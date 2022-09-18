US Embassy cancels consular services scheduled for Monday 19

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Embassy of the United States in the country reported the cancellation of consular services to citizens of that nation, scheduled for Monday the 19th of this monthas well as those who had an appointment to apply for a visa.

The suspension is made before the passage of tropical storm Fionawhich will pass through the national territory starting Monday morning and will remain in the country until Tuesday morning.

“In the interest of security, scheduled services for US citizens and for visa applicants on Monday, September 19, have been cancelled. The Consular Section of the Embassy will reschedule canceled appointments shortly,” the embassy said in a statement.

Similarly, they recommended keeping up to date on the weather with the competent agencies.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE), placed 12 provinces on yellow alert and 07 on green alert.

The provinces on yellow alert are Samaná, La Romana, El Seibo, San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís, Barahona, La Altagracia, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor, Gran Santo Domingo, Peravia and Azua.

And on green alert are Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Monsignor Nouel, San José de Ocoa, San Juan, Monte Plata and La Vega.