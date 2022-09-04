US Embassy in Cuba Resumes Family Reunification Program

The United States Embassy in Havana, on November 14, 2018. MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM

The United States Embassy in Havana resumed operations of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, according to a statement from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released this week.

On August 18, the agency began handling cases for pending applications. Due to limited capacity, no new invitation letters are being issued at this time.

Those petitioners who have previously submitted their application should not apply again, they should only wait for their interview notice, authorities reported.

We celebrate the restart of the Cuban Family Reunification Program in Havana, we are excited about the return of USCIS staff, and we hope to support the processing of the CFRP for the benefit of the Cuban people and Cuban-American families. //t.co /ouUhB50ZP9 — Embassy of the United States in Cuba (@USEmbCuba) September 1, 2022

The instructions for the process will be sent through postal mail, so it is important that your address is updated in the USCIS database as well as in the National Visa Center of the Department of State.

To make a change of address online you can access this link. You can also contact the National Visa Center by submitting a Public Inquiry Form.

The US agency emphasizes that it will not send emails or make calls to ask for money or payment of fees. “Don’t be a victim of an immigration scam,” warns USCIS. You can use this tool to learn how to avoid being scammed.

The Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, established in 2007, allows some Americans and eligible legal residents to apply for parole for their relatives in Cuba. If approved, family members will be able to travel to the United States before their immigrant visa dates take effect.

Applications for the program have accumulated since 2017, when most of the services of the US embassy suffered a halt due to a mysterious illness known as “Havana syndrome” that affected the health of diplomats and officials of that office. .