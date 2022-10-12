US Embassy in the DR opens new appointments for tourist visas

The United States embassy in the Dominican Republic reported this Monday that, as of October 19, they will be opening new appointments for type B1/B2 visas, commonly known as tour visa.

After a few weeks of announcing that they had as a priority to open new dates, the embassy wrote in its column, “ask the consul”, that on October 19 they will open appointments for the period from November 2 to 15, and that on November 2 New appointments will open for the period from November 16 to 19.

“Also on the same days, we will open additional appointments for B1/B2 interviews beyond the two-week window, as our resources allow. We will proceed in accordance with this schedule until further notice,” they wrote.

Likewise, they announced that those people who already have a scheduled appointment can reschedule it for a new date if they wish, although they highlighted that not all those who seek to reschedule their appointments will find available dates. “every two weeks you will have the opportunity to try again,” they added.

In addition to the reopening of new tour appointments, the embassy has repeatedly warned of the dangers of hiring the services of visa advisors to fill out DS-160 forms, or to complete the application process.

As early as last week, they reiterated again that no “consular adviser” has direct contact with the embassy, ​​nor inside knowledge.

“Applying for a US visa can seem complicated and we understand that many people seek the services of immigration consultants, however, to avoid becoming a victim of irregularities, we recommend that you always fill out your forms yourself