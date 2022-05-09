US Embassy made important announcements about the process to renew the visa

The United States Embassy in Colombia has been making several announcements in recent months, this after the covid-19 pandemic delayed some of the processes, which was reflected in the accumulation of appointments, passports and visa issuance.

Meanwhile, while the processes are rearranged and streamlined again, the embassy has been active regarding the questions that Colombians have in the process of issuing and renewing visas, so during its last live broadcast on social networks Important announcements were made for those interested.

Apparently, the institution managed to overcome the technical problems that prevented citizens from making their appointments for visa renewal processes without the need for an interview, so from now on this procedure can be carried out without setbacks.

“We had technical problems with our appointment system, but we are pleased to announce that we have overcome them. All those who qualify for the visa process without an interview can now request an appointment to leave their passport with us and process the request”, said the embassy official, who was aware of the program.

Although this process would now be available, people hoping to renew their US visa would still have to wait in a long line, as the official also reported that they were in high congestion at the moment.

According to the embassy, With some 17,000 passports waiting at the institution’s facilities, the average waiting time for renewal is two to three months. so they called on citizens to be patient while these processes are streamlined.

Apparently, they estimated that within about four months, that is, as of November this year, the embassy has already overcome passport congestion and the visa renewal process without the need for an interview has an average waiting time of three weeks and not up to three months, as it would be today.

Countries that do not require a visa or passport for Colombians

Although there are several countries that do not request a visa from Colombians to enter their territories, there are others that also do not request a passport. This is something that very few people know, since it is thought that this document is mandatory and necessary whenever you want to leave the country, and it really is not.

Uruguay is one of the countries that can be visited without a passport. Only the identity document must be presented, an affidavit stating that they do not have covid-19 and travel insurance with coverage for cases of coronavirus. If the Colombian had covid-19 in the last 90 days, they must also show the PCR test with the negative to be able to enter the country.

Crossing the Río de la Plata is Argentina, another country that can be visited without a passport. To enter one of the favorite destinations on the continent, you must present the same necessary documents as in Uruguay: ID, affidavit of covid-19 and insurance with coverage for cases of coronavirus.

Brazil is another of the destinations that many want to know and Colombians can do it only by presenting the citizenship card, a certificate of economic solvency, travel insurance against covid-19 and the reservation of the hotel where you will stay.

In Peru, on the other hand, the citizenship card and the complete vaccination schedule will suffice; in case you do not have it, the traveler will be allowed to present a PCR test showing that it is negative at the time of entering Peruvian territory.

Ecuador and Chile are other countries that do not ask for a passport, but the first one will evaluate the migratory condition requesting the identity document and specialized agents will decide the entry.