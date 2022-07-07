US Embassy reacts to the economic crisis in the DR

The Embassy of the United States reacted to the economic crisis generated by the invasion of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, both in food and in the textile market.

Russia and Ukraine in 2021 were countries with a large production of wheat globally, but since the war began in February this year both have seen a decline. Ukraine is expected to decrease production by 35% and its exports by 47%. Likewise, Russia will see a reduction in its export.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the world has seen a rise in oil prices wheat of 17%.

The economy of the Dominican Republic is being affected by the crisis caused by the unjustified invasion of Russia. The US will continue to work with the international community to hold Russia accountable.

The embassy confirmed that the Dominican Republic has registered an increase in the different derivatives of wheat, such as wheat flour with 11%, pasta, 8% and water bread, 2%.

Several tailors and designers confirmed to the embassy that they have seen the impact of the hikes within their market, since the textile market was also affected. Cotton and linen have had a considerable increase in their prices for production.

They stated that the US government will continue to work with “the international community to hold Russia accountable.”

On the other hand, President Vladimir Putin denied on July 1 all Russia’s responsibility for the world food crisis. The Russian president blamed all the Western sanctions that were imposed on Russia.