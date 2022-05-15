US Embassy responds on reunification, visa lottery and other categories

On Thursday afternoon, the United States Embassy in Cuba responded to the doubts of some Cuban visa applicants.

Cuban Directory offers its readers a summary of the information provided by the consular office.

Visa categories F1, F2B, F3 and F4

Regarding the delay with these types of visas, the Embassy of the United States indicated “the visa categories F1, F2B, F3 and F4 are processed according to their priority date”.

In this way, they explained that applicants “can find out the processing dates by consulting the visa bulletin that is issued monthly.”

When will you expand to other visa categories?

Embassy of the United States: “the resumption of the processing of IR-5 applicants in Havana is the first step in expanding services, and we will continue to evaluate, as conditions allow, an increase in visa services In the Habana”.

specifically about the Cuban Family Reunification Program (CFRP) They noted that:

“The Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security are determining the provisions for processing applications. We will be communicating any plans in this regard as soon as it is determined.”

Let us remember that Cuban-American politicians reported in November 2021 that there had been 22 thousand pending cases of family reunification and 100 thousand visa cases.

In relation to another query, the “few winners of the 2023 visa lottery”, answered:

“Cases in this category initiated before March 22, 2007 are currently being processed worldwide.”

Can I transfer my appointment from Guyana to Havana?

The Embassy in Havana clarified that “it cannot accept transfer requests. If your case has been scheduled in Georgetown, it will be processed in Georgetown.”

They assure that “neither the United States Embassy in Havana nor the United States Embassy in Georgetown will be able to help with requests for the transfer of cases at this time.”