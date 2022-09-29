US Embassy will increase the availability of tour visa appointments in the coming months

The new consul general of the embassy of the United States in Santo Domingo, Greg Segas, reported on Wednesday that for the coming months a new staff will be incorporatedwhat It will allow to increase the availability for appointments of walk-in visas.

Segas explained through an audiovisual, meanwhile, the long waiting periods will remain for some time, but that they have the interview exemption program to accommodate renewals for those with a visa that is about to expire.

Similarly, he pointed out that children under 14 and over 80 years of age can benefit from these exemptions from interviews if it is the first time, as well as expedited appointments for medical emergencies or business needs.

On the other hand, the consul said he felt honored to join the team that makes up the embassy in the Dominican territory and continue to provide a “high level of consular services to the Dominican people and to the almost three million US citizens who reside or visit the country each year. ”.

During the video, Segas also pointed out that in July the United States embassy issued more immigrant visas than in 2019 for the same period and that the The consulate in the Dominican Republic was the fourth worldwide to issue the largest number of summer work visas.

Segas also specified that between October 2021 and April 2022, almost 40 percent more birth certificates were processed abroad and 25 percent more passport applications than in 2019.

“We are making the passport process for US citizens and the visa process for Dominicans easier,” he stressed.

The diplomat also indicated that Americans can now pay online for passport renewals and the availability of appointments for immigrant and non-immigrant visas has been expanded.

The consular representative stressed that the priority is to strengthen the family, economic and cultural ties that unite both countries and that in order to fulfill this objective, they protect the interests of US citizens abroad and facilitate immigration and legitimate travel.