US: Employee to be fined $450,000 for unwanted birthday party

A company in the United States announced on Monday that it will appeal the court decision that requires it to compensate an employee with $450,000, whom he fired after suffering a panic attack due to a Birthday Party organized against their will.

Kevin Berling, who says he suffers from anxiety, had warned his superiors at the firm Gravity Diagnostics that he did not wish to celebrate this day, explaining that it brought back bad memories related to his parents’ divorce, according to court documents.

But on August 7, 2019, during the lunch break, Berling was surprised by the greeting of “happy birthday” from several colleagues and a banner alluding to the occasion in the break room of the company, located in Kentucky ( east center).

He then went to his car, in which he claims he had a panic attack.

Accused of assaulting his colleagues

The next day, during a meeting with his boss and another colleague to discuss what had happened, “he verbally assaulted both of them, clenching his fists and teeth, his face red and shaking,” asking the woman to “shut up.” said John Maley, attorney for Gravity Diagnosticsin an email to AFP.

The supervisor and the other employee present “feared for their safety,” he added, leading the company to fire Berling.

Before the incident, this man had never been sanctioned or reprimanded for his behavior.

Lawsuit for “discrimination”

To challenge his dismissal, Berling sued Gravity Diagnostics for “discrimination on the basis of disability”, obtaining at the end of March a compensation order of 150,000 for the loss of income and 300,000 for the humiliation, the loss of self-esteem and the suffering caused.

The company, which denies any discrimination and says it was not informed of the employee’s anxiety issues, will file an appeal, Maley said.

“Employers, particularly in this time of workplace violence, have the right and must take immediate action, like here, to protect their employees,” he said.

(With information from AFP)