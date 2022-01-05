Business

US Employment Beyond Expectations, Nasdaq Still the Worst By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Sector rotation from growth-to-value stocks continues on Wall Street in anticipation of Fed monetary tightening that could come as early as the first half of the year. With the T-bond over 1.65%, beware of which will be released tonight at 20:00 CET.

At the moment, the gains 0.1%, loses 0.1%, yields 0.5% while the registers -0.2%.

After the declines in Hong Kong and in the US pre-market, the shares of ADRs and Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo (NASDAQ :), Tencent (NYSE :), Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 and Bilibili (NASDAQ 🙂 are trading higher despite China’s IT regulatory body having proposed new compliance rules for their apps.

Additionally, in a scenario that reflects Beijing’s continued squeeze on tech giants, the country’s market regulator has fined units of Alibaba (NYSE) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) for failing to properly report a dozen offers on its portals. .

Authority measures come in a challenging environment for tech stocks, now under pressure on the prospect of higher interest rates. In China, the fund can still count on the buffer of the People Bank of China which, after cutting the deposit rate, remains one of the last remaining accommodative central banks.

On the macro side, the data showed a strong increase in employment in December, with 807k new jobs created compared to Investing.com’s consensus of 400k and 505k in the previous month.

“With the Fed minutes yet to arrive and Friday’s NFP employment report, there is a lot to look forward to this week that could lay the groundwork for the rest of the month regarding market sentiment,” he writes. noted Craig Erlam, Oanda’s senior market analyst. “And with the release of ADP far exceeding expectations, the excitement ahead of Friday’s NFP will only increase.”

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

