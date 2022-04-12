US evacuates part of its consulate in Shanghai amid tough anticovid restrictions | Coronavirus | D.W.

The United States has ordered all non-essential personnel at its consulate in Shanghai to leave the Chinese city, currently under a strict confinement decreed by authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The State Department ordered the departure of staff and their families “due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the impact of restrictions related to the People’s Republic of China response,” a US Embassy spokesman said in a statement. .

The US government also expressed to Chinese officials its “concern for the safety and well-being” of its citizens.

Although other countries have relaxed restrictions and resigned themselves to living with the virus, China still applies a “zero covid” policy with the aim of completely eliminating infections through strict lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

Despite these precautions, the virus has spread in the country since March. Shanghai alone has registered more than 100,000 cases, resulting in the confinement of that city of 25 million inhabitants.

Infections remain very high in the megacity, which registered more than 23,000 new infections for this Tuesday.

The restrictions, one of the toughest decreed in China since the appearance of the virus in Wuhan at the end of 2019, have caused anger in the population due to the lack of food and the inflexible policy of isolating positive cases in quarantine centers.

Most of the residents in Shanghai are under a strict confinement, although those who live in areas with a low incidence of the virus have been able to go out and have shared scenes of joy on social networks.

The US embassy said last week that it would allow its non-essential workers to leave the city due to the outbreak and warned its citizens in China of “arbitrary” anti-Covid measures implemented by the authorities.

The State Department is now saying that “it is in the best interest” for employees and their families to “reduce numbers and de-escalate operations as we deal with changing circumstances on the ground,” the spokesman said.

The United States also advised “reconsidering” any trip to China due to “the arbitrary execution of local laws” and the current restrictions to contain the covid. It also suggests not traveling to Hong Kong or Jilin province due to strict measures to curb outbreaks.

JP (afp, efe)