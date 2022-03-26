US expels 600 migrants from Colombia under Title 42 | Colombia in DW | D.W.
The United States expelled hundreds of Colombian people invoking a sanitary norm that allows the deportation of irregular migrants, US and Colombian government sources reported this Friday (03.25.2022).
“After discussions with the Government of Colombia, in March 2022, DHS began repatriating Colombian citizens to Colombia in accordance with the public health order of the title 42“, informed the agency AFP an official from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who requested anonymity.
The Colombian Director General of Migration, Juan Francisco Espinosa Palacios, in a video transmitted this Friday to the same agency by the Colombian Embassy in Washington, affirmed that it is a “totally autonomous” measure of the US government.
“In the month of March, 600 people have been received on six flights, all adults, who, due to infractions of irregular entry into the United States within a framework of health regulations, have been returned to the national territory as a totally autonomous and sovereign measure of the Government” of President Joe Biden, the official said.
The title 42 It was imposed by former Republican President Donald Trump and allows irregular migrants to be expelled on the grounds that they may be carriers of COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has hovered around an average of 27,000 daily in recent days compared to a peak of 700,000 in mid-January, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which has caused several organizations and congressmen ask Biden to suspend the application of this rule.
The DHS official affirms that they continue to apply the title 42 “to single adults and family units on the Southwest border.” Previously, the United States had already expelled to Colombia Venezuelan migrants who resided in that country and were detained after irregularly entering US territory through the border with Mexico.
loves (afp, cnn, snail)
