US expels second Russian diplomat from Washington

The United States expelled the second top Russian diplomat in Washingtonthis as retaliation for a similar action of Russia against the second US diplomat in Moscow earlier this month, a senior US official announced on Thursday. Department of State.

The suspension is not related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and is part of a protracted dispute between Washington and Moscow on embassy staff. However, it came at a time when tensions between the two capitals reached their post-Cold War peak over Ukraine.

The official added that the State Department had informed the Russian Embassy on Wednesday that it was expelling Minister Counselor Sergey Trepelkov, who is currently number two in the mission, below Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. In mid-February, Russia expelled the US deputy chief of mission Bart Gorman from Moscow.

The official, who was not authorized to report the expulsion before a formal announcement and who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move was taken “in direct response to the Russian expulsion, without provocation, of our deputy chief of mission.”

Despite the collapse of relations over the current situation in Ukraine, the official said the United States still believes it is important to maintain diplomatic contacts “to facilitate communication between our governments.” However, the official said he would not allow actions such as Gorman’s removal “to go unanswered.”

Apart from the tensions Ukraine, the United States and Russia have been locked in an tit-for-tat battle over diplomatic personnel in the other country since early 2017, when then-President Barack Obama’s administration ordered the closure of several Russian diplomatic missions in the United States and expelled scores of Russian diplomats, alleging Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia responded with reciprocal measures and since then the situation has escalated.