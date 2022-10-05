News

US extends expired residences for two years

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced last week that they will extend for a period of 24 months (two years), the residence cards orGreen Cards” that are expiredbecause they are facing delays in processing cases.

Through a statement published on its website, the agency announced that, Effective September 26, the validity of Permanent Resident Cards would be automatically extended to 24 months for lawful permanent residents who file Form I-90 or the Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card.

“Lawful permanent residents who properly file Form I-90 to renew an expired or expired Green Card can receive this extension. Form I-90 receipt notices had previously provided a 12-month extension of the validity of a Green Card,” the document says.

USCIS announced that it has updated the language on Form I-90 receipt notices to extend the validity of a Green Card by 24 months for individuals with a newly filed Form I-90.

“These receipt notices can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status. This extension is expected to help applicants experiencing longer processing times, as they will receive proof of lawful permanent resident status while awaiting their application. green card renewed,” they said.

The agency informed users that if you no longer have your green card and need evidence of your lawful permanent resident status while waiting to receive your replacement green card, you can request an appointment at a local USCIS office by contacting the USCIS Contact Center. USCIS, and you will be issued an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications (ADIT) Stamp after filing Form I-90.

If your mailing address changes while your case is pending, please update it through your USCIS online account, if you have one.

