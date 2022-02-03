US Federal Reserve plans make some analysts bullish on Bitcoin again

This week, the first signs emerged of an initial steady recovery in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), following a move away from the US dollar by investors on the basis of weaker-than-expected economic data.

In detail, Bitcoin’s decline seen last week to under $ 33,000 has been reabsorbed, pushing the price to $ 39,300 on February 1. In the past few hours, BTC corrected below $ 37,000, but still maintaining 13% growth from the local low.

At the same time, the US dollar index (DXY), which measures the currency’s strength against a basket of foreign currencies, climbed to 97.441 last Friday, setting its best level since July 2020. Nonetheless, on 3 February the index corrected by almost 1.50%, reaching 96.00.

Daily chart of DXY vs. BTC / USD. Source: TradingView

Several market analysts perceived the weakness of the dollar as a reassessment of fears arising from the rise in rates.

For example, Lyn Alden, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, has tweeted that “last week the Fed peaked in terms of aggressive scenarios [quantitative] tightening“, denoting that the central bank can reshape its plans in the face of”economic deceleration and weak PMI data“.

US factory activity and employment drop

Alden cited U.S. manufacturing growth, which, according to data released Tuesday, in January 2022 would have recorded a further decline for the third month in a row. In particular, the indicator of the activity of the factories ofInstitute for Supply Management reached 57.60, the worst level since November 2020, compared to 58.80 the previous month.

US manufacturing growth data. Source: ISM, Bloomberg

Furthermore, the data of theADP Research Institute released on Wednesday show cracks in the current economic recovery in the United States, revealing that employment across all companies fell by 301,000 in December 2021, the highest since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lower-than-expected figures came a week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference. He raised speculations about three interest rate hikes in 2022 to contain rising US inflation. Powell’s tough turn has pushed Bitcoin’s price down, strengthening the US dollar.

Currently, US rate futures suggest four or five rate hikes in 2022. James Bullard, president of the Fed’s St. Louis branch, has further fueled fears of a “tightening“stating, earlier this week, that five increases should not be considered”too risky a bet“.

However, his comments coincided with a rally in Bitcoin and a specular contraction for the dollar, prompting Alden and other analysts to speculate that the market may have overreacted to Powell’s tightening policies.

Fed officials still cautious

One of the main catalysts behind the Fed’s rate hike plans was a steady recovery in the US labor market. But with recent lower-than-expected automated data processing, the central bank could backtrack on its tightening plans.

“They went from ‘all the chatter and little action’ to 100% hot air”, tweets Preston Pysh, founder of the Pylon Holding Company. Additionally, some Fed officials speculate that the central bank may not proceed with rate hikes as aggressively as expected.

For example, Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, said that “unexpected adjustments“They wouldn’t be in anyone’s interest. Likewise, Mary Daly, head of the San Francisco Fed, also warns of a tightening that is too imminent.

“Fed policy lasts at most. Potentially compromising. Implications for the dollar.”

Currently, the Fed Watch Tool CME predicts a 94.40% chance of a 25 bps rate hike in March 2022. But the possibility of back-to-back hikes for the remainder of 2022 remains unclear.

“They will increase, but not as much as the following curve implies”, reports Teddy Vallee, founder of Parvelle Global, a New York-based hedge fund, adding:

“Worst-case, digital asset industry pricing.”

As a result, the same narrative that pushed Bitcoin’s price to new multi-month lows last week appears to show gaps.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment carries risk – you should conduct your research before making a decision.