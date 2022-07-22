US files labor complaint against auto parts plant in Coahuila

The United States asked Mexico to review whether the workers at the auto parts plant of the american company VU Manufacturesin Piedras Negras, Coahuila, are being denied their rights to free association and collective bargaining under the terms of the USMCA; moments later, the Ministry of Economy confirmed that He received the petition.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR, for its acronym in English) explained that the request was made in response to a petition presented by two Mexican labor organizations; This is the fifth time that the United States has used the T-MEC’s ​​Rapid Response Labor Mechanism (RRM).

“Our continued use of the RRM underscores the serious commitment of the Biden-Harris administration to promote the rights of workers. Workers deserve the right to freely organize in the union of their choice. We look forward to working with the Mexican government to address this problem promptly, as we have done in previous instances,” she asserted. United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai.

Through a document, the official stated that, in relation to the labor complaint, she requested the Treasury Department to suspend the final settlement of the Customs accounts related to goods receipts from the VU facility.

Last June 21, the Interagency Labor Committee for Monitoring and Enforcement (ILC) He received a RRM petition from two Mexican labor organizations: the Mexican Labor Union League and the Border Committee of Workers.

“The petition alleges that the workers at the VU automotive components plant in Piedras Negras they are denied the right to free association and collective bargaining. The ILC reviews the RRM requests it receives, and the accompanying information, within 30 days,” the USTR argued.

In that regard, the ILC determined, based on its review of the petition, that there is sufficient and credible evidence of a denial of rights that allows the good faith invocation of enforcement mechanisms.

Mexico admits US labor complaint

After the United States formally requested Mexico to conduct a review regarding an alleged denial of freedom of association and collective bargaining rights at the Manufacturas VU plant, the The Mexican government reported that it received the request from its US counterpart.

“TheThe Ministry of Economy has 10 days to notify whether or not it will review the application. The Mexican government reiterates its commitment to the effective application of the provisions established in the T-MEC, and in national legislation, thereby guaranteeing transparency and certainty for workers,” he said.

MPA​