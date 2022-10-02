US fined for breaking blockade on Cuba, Russia will describe attacks against its new territories as aggression, Hurricane Ian leaves dead in Florida, López Obrador confirms cyberattack › Hilo Directo › Granma

US fines entities for breaking blockade on Cuba

The US Department of the Treasury forced the company ca Indosuez Switzerland sa (cais, for its acronym in English) to pay 720,258 dollars to its Office of Foreign Assets Control (ofac), for alleged violations of the laws of the economic, commercial fence and financial. In this regard, the deputy director general for the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Johana Tablada, denounced on Twitter the double standards of the northern nation, which she says supports the Cuban people while applying a strict economic blockade to the country. (LP)

Russia will describe attacks against its new territories as aggression

Moscow would consider any attack against the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye, following their accession to the Russian Federation, an aggression against it. President Vladimir Putin added, at the signing ceremony of agreements on the incorporation of these territories into Russia, that Moscow will rebuild all cities and towns damaged by the fighting, and develop companies, infrastructure and health care systems. (RT)

Hurricane Ian leaves at least 19 dead in Florida, USA

Local authorities in Florida, United States, confirmed that at least 19 people died from Hurricane Ian, although the number of deaths will continue to rise. According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, most of the people died in Charlotte County. The death toll is expected to rise in other counties in the state. (Telesur)

López Obrador confirms cyberattack

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed that the files of the Ministry of National Defense were hacked and that all the information that was leaked about his health problems is true. The cyberattack revealed that, in January, an Army air ambulance rushed the president to a hospital in Mexico City. The diagnosis was high-risk unstable angina that could lead to a heart attack. He added that he has other ailments such as thyroid, hypertension and gout. (RT)