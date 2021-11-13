US: Florida trial could reveal Bitcoin creator – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 13 – The mystery about Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, could be solved by a trial in Florida. The family of a deceased man has in fact sued his former business partner over control of their alliance’s assets, a $ 64 billion treasure. The late David Kleiman and his business ally Craig Wright – says the family – are in fact Nakamoto. Wright has portrayed himself as the creator of Bitcoin since 2016, but his claim has been repeatedly rejected by the Bitcoin community. Kleiman’s family claims that the two worked together in Bitcoin mining and this gives them the right to receive half the fortune. Kleiman’s family members intend to offer evidence showing how the two worked together. Wright’s lawyers believe their client is the creator of the Bitcoin and never involved Kleiman. “We believe the court will be able to verify that there is nothing to prove a partnership,” points out Andres Rivero, Wright’s attorney. (HANDLE).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA

Get the embed code

