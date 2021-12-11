US, former Trump chief of staff received a plan for an anti-Biden coup before the assault on Congress: but he ignored it

A detailed plan, 38 pages in Power Point to engineer what should have been a coup d’etat in order to prevent the handover to White House between Donald Trump And Joe Biden. This is what several senators and members of the administration of the tycoon they received a few days of theassault on Capitol Hill on January 6, as revealed by the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who handed over the dossier to the congressional commission investigating post-election events.

To prepare the plan for a coup that would have been unprecedented in US democratic history, as they report Guardian And New York Times, was a former colonel in the Texan army supporter of the thesis of the stolen elections which, before the assault on Capitol Hill, made it arrive in the mailboxes of various politicians and government officials who, however, ignored it. In the text entitled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 Jan the former president is recommended to immediately declare a state of emergency for national security concerns in order to delay the Senate certification of Joe Biden’s victory.