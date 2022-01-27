US, GDP never so good since 1984. Q4 above expectations + 6.9% From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US had its best year in 28 years since the recession caused by the pandemic. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the increased at an annual rate of 6.9% in the last quarter (the widest in five quarters) from the + 2.3% recorded in the previous three months, compared to a consensus gathered by Investing. .com by 5.5%.

In the 12 months of 2021, the US economy increased at a rate of 5.7%, the strongest since 1984, reversing the -3.4% contraction recorded in 2020, the largest decline in 74 years (1946). .

The acceleration, the Bureau explains in a note, “was driven by a recovery in exports, and by an acceleration of investments in stocks and consumption”, while in the fourth quarter the Omciron cases involved “continuous restrictions and interruptions in operations. “. In addition, support programs for families and businesses have “gradually decreased” or “ended”.

The greatest contribution to growth came from the increase in inventories (4.9 percentage points), personal consumption (+ 3.3%), and fixed investments (1.3%), while exports increased by 24.5% driven “by consumer goods and industrial supplies”.

Today’s figure reinforces the narrative told by Jerome Powell in last night’s press conference, according to which the US economy is “ready” for an increase in the target of federal funds and a gradual reduction in the bank’s balance sheet (which has now reached about $ 8.8 trillion).

With more than 3 increases expected in the year, with Powell not answering the question of whether there will be an increase every meeting, Wall Street is back in the positive after the roller coaster of the past sessions: the is up by 1, 2%, the gain of 1.3% while the increase to + 1.4%. The 10-year bond fell to 1.81% yield.