US helps pay for funerals of COVID victims

The US government has disbursed more than 2,000 million dollars to help more than 300,000 families pay for the funerals of coronavirus victims, the agency in charge of the program announced Tuesday as it launched a campaign to raise public awareness about the coronavirus. availability of that assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recalled that the government is willing to pay up to $9,000 for the funeral of anyone who has died of COVID-19 since January 20, 2020. On average, disbursements have been about $6,500, the agency added.

More than 965,000 people have died in the United States from the virus.

The assistance program “has given more than 300,000 people financial help in times of such acute, unexpected and unimaginable loss,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement.

The agency has launched an awareness campaign in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas, specifically in areas with high death rates from COVID-19 but few requests for assistance. It is also reaching out to community groups and the media to help spread the word.

“Our awareness campaign is designed to reach families, especially those in disadvantaged communities, where the cost of a funeral can be a financial burden,” Criswell said.

“Our goal is to help families apply for this help and get all the necessary documents to boost orders already delivered,” he added.

In order to receive the aid, the family must present a death certificate, dated after May 16, 2020, indicating that COVID-19 was the cause of death.

For deaths that occurred in the first months of the pandemic —from January 20 to May 16, 2020— the death certificate must have attached a signed statement from a forensic doctor or official saying that COVID-19 was the main cause or contributing cause of death.

The FEMA program covers expenses such as funeral, cremation, burial, casket or urn, grave or mausoleum, headstone, body removal, officiant, and use of funeral home staff or equipment .

The program was initially approved in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, but began accepting applications after President Joe Biden took office. Initially the program had 2,000 million dollars, but those funds have dried up in recent days.

Steve LeBlanc contributed to this story.