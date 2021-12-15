US House has asked to indict Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff at the time of the assault on Congress, for contempt of Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the resolution on Tuesday calling for indictment of outrage on Congress, former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for refusing to cooperate with the House investigative committee investigating the assault. at the Congress of January 6 last. The Justice Department will now have to decide whether to approve or reject the request. It is the first time that the House has formally accused one of its former members of outrage since the 1830s (Meadows had been a deputy between 2013 and 2020).

After initially cooperating in the investigation, Meadows, one of Trump’s closest men at the time of the assault on Congress, had refused to testify and to provide some documents concerning his communications in conjunction with the events of January 6, arguing that those that involved the president of the United States are protected by the “executive privilege”, the presidential right not to disclose certain matters to Congress. It is a motivation already used by both Trump himself and his former adviser Steve Bannon to refuse to cooperate in the investigation.

The House voted the resolution to ask to indict Meadows with 222 votes in favor and 208 against: the votes in favor of the Democrats were also joined by Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzingerm, the two Republican deputies who had decided to join, against the will of their party , to the Chamber of Inquiry Commission. Meadows faces up to one year in prison and a $ 100,000 fine (about 88,000 euros) and, if indicted, would be Trump’s third ally to be convicted of outrage to Congress.

