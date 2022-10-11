US humanitarian donations to Cuba exceed 12 million dollars this year

Until August of this year, the United States had donated more than 12 million dollars in products to Cuba, a figure that exceeds that of all of 2021, according to a recent report published by the Cuba-US Economic and Commercial Council. USA

Exactly, the island received 12,140,977.00 US dollars in donations in eight months, compared to 11,074,090.00 sent last year.

So far this year, exports from the northern neighbor to the island have also increased. The referred document specifies that Cuba ranks 53rd in the food export markets from the United States.

MILLIONAIRE DONATIONS FROM THE US TO CUBA

In this sense, the US government sold agricultural and food products to Cuba, including more than 70,000 dollars in sea cucumbers. “Exports from the United States to Cuba increased by 6.2% in August 2022, 4.5% less than the previous year,” the publication underlines.

In the month of August 2022, the value of exports exceeded 29 million dollars, compared to more than 27 million in the same month in 2021.

Among other products, sea cucumbers, crackers, beans, condiments, vinegar, soybeans, chicken leg quarters (frozen), chicken meat (frozen), chicken feet (frozen), coffee, non- alcoholic beverages, deodorants, soap, disinfectants and insecticides.

During the month of July, the US government exported to Cuba another series of foods such as olive oil, frozen chicken leg quarters, frozen chicken meat, frozen chicken feet, coffee, butter, popcorn and cocoa, in addition to of disinfectants and insecticides.

These shipments are authorized by the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSREEA), which, according to the aforementioned report, “reauthorized the direct commercial export (in cash) of food products (including branded food products) and agricultural products from the United States to the Republic of Cuba, regardless of their purpose. The TSREEA does not include health care products, which continue to be authorized and regulated by the CDA.”