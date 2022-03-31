US imposes new sanctions on Iran over missile attack

Iraq asks Iran for explanations for bombing in Erbin 1:18

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Wednesday enacted new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile program in response to the missile attack in Iraq’s Erbil earlier this month.

The Treasury Department announced the new sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unit responsible for ballistic missile research and development, as well as Iran’s Parchin Chemical Industries and an Iranian broker working on the acquisition of parts to power missiles.

“Iran’s ballistic missile-related activities continue to destabilize the Middle East region, and the United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to prevent them,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new sanctions come at a time when the United States is still trying to reach an agreement with Iran to resume the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Although US officials had said a deal seemed close earlier this month, there have been signs in recent days that it may not be imminent.

US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told CNN’s Becky Anderson in Doha on Sunday that a nuclear deal “is not just around the corner and is not inevitable” because of outstanding issues, including Tehran’s demands related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Also on Sunday, Blinken said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that the United States would counter Iran’s hostile actions regardless of what happens with the nuclear deal. “Deal or no deal, we will continue to work together and with other partners to counter Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region,” Blinken said.

The Treasury Department said Wednesday’s sanctions were enacted following the March 13 missile attack in Erbil. The missiles landed near the US consulate building in Erbil that is under construction, although the State Department said they did not hit any US installations.

The Treasury statement also cited the “Iranian-enabled Houthi missile attack on a Saudi Aramco facility on March 25, as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” saying that all the attacks “are a reminder that Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles continues to pose a serious threat to international security.”

“As the United States continues to seek to bring Iran back into full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to attack those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian M. Nelson. “We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of its neighbors’ sovereignty.”