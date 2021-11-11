US INFLATION + 6.2% / Biden’s blame game hides the real causes of the rise

Inflation in the United States in October, announced yesterday, it recorded the highest value since 1990 with an increase compared to October of last year of 6.2% or 4.6% excluding food and energy. Gasoline prices rose by nearly 50%, used vehicle prices by more than 25%, furniture by 12%, poultry by 9%, pork by 14%, beef by 20% and etc.

Yesterday another important data was communicated which, however, did not have the honor of the front page: the average hourly wage fell by 0.5% in October compared to the previous month and by 1.1% compared to October 2020. math is simple: everything costs much more, but wages not only do not go up, on the contrary they go down. The problem is politically very sensitive and in fact yesterday the blame was staged. Biden had to declare that “fighting inflation” is “his main priority” and then asked to evaluate actions “against any manipulation in the energy sector”. The bad guys would be the energy companies or, perhaps, the investors who have been buying oil and gas for months. A straightforward bet that everyone can understand: oil and gas consumption is above the levels of 2019 while there is not a single Western energy company that “can” invest in new resources so as not to lose points in the “ESG” game of the green transition . On the other hand, those who produce vehicles that consume a multiple of raw materials than traditional ones sit on a company that capitalizes on a trillion dollars.

For months it has been explained that inflation is a transitory phenomenon due to the pandemic which first compressed production and demand and then, with the reopening, caused an imbalance between supply, lagging behind, and demand. Transitory is a vague term to which different time horizons can be attached. There are at least three causes that push prices that are not transitory: the trade war between the United States and China, the energy transition and central bank liquidity provision. To these three factors we add, as a corollary, a subsidy plan in the United States, which continues, unprecedented and has caused enormous difficulties in finding a workforce. All this more than balances, and further feeds, a frightening drop in the birth rate.

The trade war continues and the reconstruction of production capacity outside China needs, at least, five years even if it has already begun at maximum effort. Realistically, the time horizon is between five and ten years depending on the intensity of the investments. The green transition replaces reliable and affordable sources with others that are untreated and expensive. Biden blocked the “Keystone XL” pipeline and restricted extraction at home; the United States will complete the first two nuclear reactors in the last 30 years in two years. Central banks, starting with the Fed, continue to maintain exceptionally low rates and liquidity-providing policies are essentially still in place. These factors have two characteristics: they are not transitory and reflect “political” choices.

Speaking of central banks, we point out that they “received” the task of combating the climate, with options that are absolutely “political”, and in the United States also “racial” inequalities. In fact, everyone’s money is put at the service, and devalued by inflation, of political objectives disguised as “scientific” choices.

The only problem is the discontent of a growing slice of the population and public opinion who may not be able to put all the pieces together, but who understand very well that getting to the end of the month is more difficult. The blame, given the latest election results in the United States, does not attack. If you don’t want to remove the causes to stay in power, you have to invent something. We do not come up with reassuring options even admitting the possibility that in the coming months we could see a bit of “disinflation” with the terms of comparison, year on year, becoming easier.

