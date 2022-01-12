US Inflation Highest Since June 1982. Energy Prices Hurry By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US remains at its 40-year high, fueled by rising energy prices, with the core index at its highest level since February 1991, a sign of possible monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting in March.

According to the Bureau Labor of Statistics, the it increased at an annual rate of 7.0% in December (as per market expectations), recording the fastest acceleration since June 1982, compared to + 6.8% the previous month. The energy component increased by 29.3%, while the food index recorded an increase of 6.3%, with 5.5% (highs in 31 years).

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate accelerated to + 0.5% after + 0.8% in November, while lenergy index fell by 0.4% thanks to a decline in fuel and natural gas. “It is the sixth time in the last 9 months that the monthly rate has increased by at least 0.5%”, specifies the statistics department, specifying that “together with rents and used vehicles, furniture prices increased in December. and medical treatment “.

Fed waits

Although the inflation rate is at the levels of the Paul Volcker era (the historic governor of the Fed), the US central bank could wait until it decides whether or not to accelerate the rate hike.

However, a tighter tightening than expected in September 2021 seems real, after in the minutes of the FOMC many policymakers stressed the need to proceed towards the increase in rates with subsequent reduction of the budget given “the strong recovery of the labor market”.

According to the CME futures on Fed funds, the range of federal funds could be between 100 and 125 basis points, targets also confirmed in the new forecasts of Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 earlier this week, with the first price increase for the meeting. of next March 16.

Following the inflation news, US stock was down 1.4% to a yield of 1.722%, while it moved up 0.4% to 1.1408. Positive i for today’s opening on Wall Street.