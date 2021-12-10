US Inflation Highs Since 1982, Wall Street Positive By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US hit a 40-year high, opening the door for an acceleration of the Fed’s QE exit strategy and a rate hike in H1 2022 as signaled by CME futures.

According to the Department of Labor, the rose at an annual rate of + 6.8% in November (as expected) compared to + 6.2% in October, while the core index – which excludes food and energy – accelerated to + 4.9% from + 4.6% in October, recording a new high since June 1991.

The energy component (+ 33%) and fuel (+ 58%), with the food index increased by 6.1%, once again had the greatest impact on the inflationary flare-up. Price pressure for new (+11) and used (+ 31%) vehicles is also important.

Positive reaction on Wall Street, with + 0.7%, + 0.7% and + 0.5%. On the yield curve, the T-bond is almost stationary at 0.686%, while it is stationary at a yield of 1.5%. Little moved also the.