US Inflation Highs Since 1982, Wall Street Positive By Investing.com

Zach Shipman6 hours ago
© Reuters

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The US hit a 40-year high, opening the door for an acceleration of the Fed’s QE exit strategy and a rate hike in H1 2022 as signaled by CME futures.

According to the Department of Labor, the rose at an annual rate of + 6.8% in November (as expected) compared to + 6.2% in October, while the core index – which excludes food and energy – accelerated to + 4.9% from + 4.6% in October, recording a new high since June 1991.

The energy component (+ 33%) and fuel (+ 58%), with the food index increased by 6.1%, once again had the greatest impact on the inflationary flare-up. Price pressure for new (+11) and used (+ 31%) vehicles is also important.

Positive reaction on Wall Street, with + 0.7%, + 0.7% and + 0.5%. On the yield curve, the T-bond is almost stationary at 0.686%, while it is stationary at a yield of 1.5%. Little moved also the.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

