US Inflation, Nasdaq, M&A – What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano and Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – and bonds remain the main victims of the current economic / financial environment, awaiting new US inflation data arriving Wednesday. The pressure on wages has led Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 to forecast four Federal funds hikes over the next 12 months, with bond rates likely to continue to rise. Meanwhile, the ferment on M&A operations in Europe remains high, while conflicting news arrives from the Omicron chapter. Here is the main financial market news this Monday January 1st:

1. Yields still under pressure

Bond rate hikes continue, after Friday’s NFP employment report confirmed the rigidity of the US labor market, with a sharper rise in wage costs and a larger decline in the unemployment rate.

The 2-year T-bond yield, which is very sensitive to interest rate movements, remained close to the high of the last 24 months at 0.87%, while the rose to 1.8%. According to the economists of Capital Economics, the increase in T-bonds has “still room for upside”, and they predict “a 10y increase of 50 basis points to 2.25% at the end of 2023”

In Europe, the cost of debt of the main countries has attacked after the blaze last week, with BTP down to 1.26%, ten-year at -0.051, and French 10y to 0.276%.

2. US inflation

The attention of the market, and of the Federal Reserve, is all focused on the Wednesday afternoon figure of the United States. Investing.com consensus predicts a 7% year-on-year increase from 6.8% (already the highest in 40 years), with core index likely to accelerate to + 5.4% YoY from 4.9% in November .

This is a context that, according to operators, could lead to a continuous rise in bond rates. According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), the rise in the cost of debt came “late” due to “uncertainty about Omicron’s severity and low liquidity towards the end of the year, which likely discouraged aggressive positioning of short term”.

Meanwhile, US futures down for the first octave, with -130 points, -200 points and -30 points.

3. Four raises for Goldman

The American giant then expressed its opinion on Fed rates by predicting four increases in interest rates in 2022 (as already priced by CME futures and other contracts).

According to the investment giant, the process of reducing the budget could begin “as early as July”, with Jan Hatzius, Goldman’s chief economist, who believes that the rapid improvement in the US labor market and the hawkish signals in the FOMC minutes suggest “a much faster normalization of politics”.

“With inflation likely still well above the Fed’s target in early summer, we no longer believe that the beginning of the budget cut will replace a quarterly rate hike. We continue to see increases in March, June and September, while we have added a new increase in the December meeting, “said the GS expert.

4. Credit Suisse (SIX 🙂 look in Europe

The Swiss credit would be looking for an “internal revolution” after the recent scandals that have affected the president António Horta Osório and the financial disasters (Archegos and Greensill) that have seriously damaged the reputation of the bank itself.

According to Inside Paradeplatz, Horta is in the process of orchestrating a mega operation with “important European institutions”. Among these, according to IP, there are rumors “a large Italian bank” and in particular UniCredit (MI 🙂 (MI: CRDI), looking for a European partner after the stalemate in Italy with Monte dei Paschi (MI: BMPS) .

IP also refers to the main French bank, BNP Paribas (PA: BNPP), potentially interested in Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) due to the investment banking division, the main source of revenue of the Swiss bank and the division on which the French bank is aiming a lot.

5. Omicron: a recap

New data from the UK, the first advanced economy to register the Omicron wave, suggests that new infections peaked in London without overwhelming the health system, with the Johnson government deciding to ease several travel restrictions. incoming aircraft.

However, other graphs indicate a continuing increase in the number of cases in the United States, India and Australia, along with a worrying increase in quarantines which is causing a steep rate of absenteeism in the service sector, particularly healthcare.

In this sense, China continues to follow the “zero tolerance” policy on new cases. The government has launched a new mass testing campaign in the main port city of Tianjin, after only two cases of Covid-19 were discovered last week.