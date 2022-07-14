US inflation spirals out of control, climbs to a new record of 9.1% and puts pressure on the Fed | Economy

Gasoline price indicator June 14 at a Washington service station. STEFANI REYNOLDS (AFP)

A new peak since the eighties, which this time is already close to double digits. Data from the consumer price index (CPI), the main tool for measuring inflation, show an increase of 9.1% in June compared to the previous year, the fastest annualized pace since 1981. In monthly rate, the prices rise 1.3% and monthly core inflation, discounting the most volatile energy and food prices, 0.7%. The rise was fueled by higher gasoline prices, rising rents and sharply higher grocery prices.

The data exceeds the forecasts of the experts, who pointed to a rise of 8.8% and 1.1%, respectively. Even the White House had been cured in health, warning that a “very high rate of inflation would be registered in June because of the price of gasoline,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre explained on Wednesday. In May, the rise was 8.6% and 1%, respectively. For the Joe Biden Administration, inflation at its highest is the worst possible asset for the mid-term elections in November.

The increase has been across the board, with gasoline, housing and food indices being the biggest contributors. The energy index rose 7.5% during the month and contributed almost half of the increase, with the price of gasoline 11.2% more expensive. As for food, according to data published this Wednesday by the US Bureau of Statistics, it rose 1% in June.

The rapid tightening of monetary policy in the US to contain price pressure fuels growth concerns and makes markets nervous. The latest inflation data encourages the Fed for another big rate hike, with a likely three-quarter percentage point hike at its next meeting later this month, a forecast corrected and augmented by Nomura, who at view of the new record has anticipated a possible increase of 100 basic points.

The incipient signs of relief that economists used before the publication of the CPI for June pointed to the modest but sustained drop in gas prices. This is too recent a decline to be reflected already last month, but, according to experts, it could help reverse the upward trend. From Israel, where this Wednesday he began an official visit that will also take him to Saudi Arabia, President Biden has defended his economic policies and stressed that the figure of 9.1% is “outdated” due to the recent drop in prices of the gas.

Almost all analysts considered that this may be the last historical peak of inflation, since, apart from the price of energy and food, the consumption trends of all other goods are beginning to moderate. Target, like other big retailers, recently reported that it was having trouble clearing out its inventory, showing an incipient restraint on spending by the US consumer. The relief, in any case, seems to be slow.

The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth projections for the US economy and warned that a general increase in inflation poses “systemic risks” for both the country and the world economy. Employment data in June, more positive than expected, however, dispel fears of recession and encourage the Fed to raise rates further.