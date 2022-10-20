US intelligence assured that Ukraine could retake Kherson before the boreal winter

A Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank (REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File photo)

The Ukrainian army could recapture several cities in the donbas and even take back the city Kherson in the next six weeks, before winter forces the warring parties to pause fighting, according to US intelligence assessments revealed Thursday.

US officials told the newspaper the New York Times, russian units could break in the face of sustained pressure from Ukraine, which would allow kyiv’s army to continue to retake cities in the east of the country, including the region annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

U.S. officials maintain that the Ukrainian advance could soon force Russian forces into Kherson to go back beyond the river Dnipro, returning most of the city to Ukrainian control. Russian commanders had recommended retreating to the river, only for Putin to rescind that order. This week, Russian occupation officials began efforts to evacuate some 60,000 people from Kherson to the western side of the Dnipro, ahead of the Ukrainian offensive.

However, there little chance of a widespread collapse of Russian forces that would allow Ukraine to seize another large swath of territory, similar to the one it claimed last month, according to the officials.

This file photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows an aerial view of the Dnieper River and the city of Kherson (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP)



U.S. and Ukrainian officials also said the conflict continues for several more months despite the fact that the war has favored Ukraine recently.

In the last days, the fight has intensified. In a new phase of the conflict, Moscow openly declared its intention to attack more and more of Ukraine’s power, water and other key infrastructure.

hanna shelestdirector of safety programs at the Foreign Policy Council Ukrainian Prismbased in kyiv, told the agency AP that with its new strategy, the Russian military hopes to destroy enough Ukrainian infrastructure to make life so unbearable that the population blames its own government.

Still, military analysts say Ukraine has momentum on its sidewhich gives you the opportunity to determine where you want to concentrate your efforts to recover territory.

“Here is a window of opportunity for Ukraine,” he told the NYT Mason Clark, Russian military analyst at the Institute for the Study of War. “The Ukrainians have the freedom to choose where they are going to attack.”

A view shows a residential building destroyed by an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone strike (REUTERS/Roman Petushkov/File photo)

US officials who spoke with the NYT speaking on condition of anonymity, they stated that Ukraine should continue to push its advantage in the coming weeks, but not to the point of overextending its military supply lines or giving the Russian military a chance to exploit any weakness in Ukraine’s defensive lines.

Ukrainian officials agree that they are making progress, but at a high cost.

“We are making progress, but not as fast as we did in the province of Kharkivsaid the eldest Yaroslav Galascompany commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, fighting in the region of Kherson. “And there are a lot of losses.”

Still, some US officials said the Ukrainians appeared ready to move forward and break the deadlock on Lugansk, where they are likely to encircle or break through Russian defensive lines. Together with Lugansk they could take control of the strategic route 66which Russia has been using to supply its troops in the occupied areas.

“Given the dynamics of the battlefield, US officials do not believe there will be an extended lull in combat. Winter snow won’t slow down the fight, but late-autumn mud, what the Russians call rasputitsa. Once the ground hardens in February, around the first anniversary of the invasion, armies can move more quickly again. NYT.

According to him NYTRussia may use the next four or five months to regroup, possibly giving some degree of training to its newly mobilized soldiers. But what happens next, officials told the US daily, is an open question.

