US Investigates Binance CEO for Money Laundering

According to a Reuters investigation, the US Department of Justice asked Binance for the communications records of Changpeng Zhao, who visited El Salvador last March.

The Department of Justice of the United States requested the company Binance, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the world, to provide information and records that have to do with its anti-money laundering policies, as well as messages and communications that involve to the CEO of the company, the billionaire Changpeng Zhao, according to a publication by the Reuters agency.

According to the news agency article, the request made by the federal prosecutors of that country to the company dates back to 2020, but according to sources linked to the process, the investigation is still ongoing.

In this sense, the request from the US Department of Justice would be asking Binance to voluntarily deliver the messages exchanged by Zhao and 12 other company executives, in order to identify information on issues related to the detection of illegal transactions. and also messages that may be about the destruction of important documents, according to Reuters.

In the investigation, prosecutors are also looking for signs that important documents within the company have been sent outside of the United States, or that Binance files have been altered or deleted.

Basically, prosecutors are investigating whether Binance, headed by Zhao, violated the so-called Bank Secrecy Act in its operations, which seeks to protect the US financial system and requires cryptocurrency platforms to register with the Treasury Department and comply. with anti-money laundering requirements within the United States.

The above applies if these platforms, also known as exchanges, conduct “substantial” business within the United States, something that Binance does.

Changpeng Zhao is the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform. Photo: AFP

In this case, if they do not comply with the provisions of that law, the person or persons involved in that violation could incur penalties of up to 10 years in prison, the publication details.

Several previous Reuters articles have reported that Binance’s few controls on cryptocurrency exchanges allowed criminals to launder some $2.35 billion, including criminals in countries that may not have financial relations with the United States.

Changpeng Zhao is known in El Salvador for having visited the country last March on a tour he made in several Latin American countries.

During his visit, he met with the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, with whom they spoke about different issues related to investments in Bitcoin, according to what Zhao himself stated at the time.

Also, in April of this year, the CEO of Binance said through Twitter that his company would create jobs for young Salvadorans. “We at Binance have taken a different approach to help with gang problems in El Salvador. Create jobs for youth,” el Zhao said on April 16.

However, to date there has been no further information about the jobs announced by the technology entrepreneur.