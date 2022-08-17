US issues travel alert to 6 states due to waves of violence – El Financiero

The United States has issued a Travel Alert for five states in Mexico: Zacatecas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa and Tamaulipasdue to recent violent events in the country.

Ken Salazar, US ambassador to Mexico, stressed that the alert issued by the State Department is due to the increase in criminal activity in these entities.

“Violent crimes, such as homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies, are widespread and common in Mexico. The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by US government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted (…) US citizens are advised to adhere to travel restrictions for US government employees USA,” the statement said.

The travel alert notes that US employees cannot travel between cities overnightThey should also not take taxis on the street and only use vehicles from apps like Uber or official taxi sites. In addition, it is noted that they should avoid traveling alone in remote areas.

“US government employees may not drive from the US-Mexico border to or from the interior of Mexico, except for daytime travel within Baja California and between Nogales and Hermosillo on Mexican Federal Highway 15D, and between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey on Highway 85D”, details the text.

Ken Salazar highlighted that the US and Mexico are committed to deepening cooperation among nations to combat transnational crime.

Violent attacks in Mexico

Although Mexico has been experiencing violent events for several years (and several six-year terms), the last week has focused attention due to attacks, blockades and murders in central and northern states.

Criminal anger was unleashed in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco On August 9. At the end of that Tuesday, the attacks by alleged assassins paralyzed several points of the municipalities of Celaya and Irapuato in Guanajuato. Neighbors reported shootings, blockades and fires through social networks.

25 Oxxo stores in Guanajuato were also burned.

Episodes of violence also occurred in the city of Zapopan, in Jaliscowhere it was reported about a confrontation between organized crime and elements of the Army.

Then, on August 11, two Oxxo stores were attacked in City Juarez Chihuahua; a cashier and a woman who came to apply for a job were killed. The wave of attacks left a total of 11 people dead, including a child. In this case, the attacks were against the civilian population.

And on August 13, there was a wave of attacks against public transportation in Baja California. The events occurred in several of its municipalities, mainly in Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito, Ensenada and Mexicali.

On August 14, a 57-year-old American woman was identified, who died after being treated for a gunshot wound. She was vacationing in Florencia de Benito Juárez, in Zacatecas, when armed men broke into her home where she was visiting her relatives.