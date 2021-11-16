Business

US, Jp Morgan-Chase sues Tesla for 162 million dollars

Jp Morgan and changes in the value of warrants – The bank then demanded $ 162.2 million, plus interest and legal fees, as compensation. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the idea of ​​making the company private for $ 420 a share in August 2018, JP Morgan made changes to the value of the warrants and did the same when Musk changed his mind a few weeks later.

Tesla replies: “Unreasonably quick adjustments” – While JP Morgan supports the contractual right to make such adjustments, Tesla states in a letter that such changes were “unreasonably rapid and represented an opportunistic attempt to take advantage of changes in the volatility of Tesla’s stock.” According to the complaint, “Tesla failed to deliver 228,775 shares of its common stock, leaving JP Morgan with an open hedging position equal to that deficit.”

