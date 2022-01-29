US judge cancels oil licenses granted by the Biden administration in the Gulf of Mexico: “No effects on climate considered”

A federal judge of Washington DC deleted the gas and oil concessions on an area of over 300 thousand sq. km In the Gulf of the Mexicostating that theBiden administration did not hold sufficiently in consideration of the effects on the change climatic. Last year, in fact, the White House had authorized the sale of licenses in what is considered the largest auction in US history. The decision is a major victory for the environmentalistswhile it sounds like one slap for the president, who had promised to block new concessions in federal waters and lands.
In fact, after the settlement, Biden signed a order executive for suspend the issue of new licenses. Never prosecutors Republicans of 13 states they did appeal and a federal judge of the Louisiana he blocked the measure, ordering the administration to hold the auctions in the Gulf of Mexico that had already been scheduled. The government has therefore proceeded to the grant, arguing that otherwise the minister from the resources natural risked being sued for outrage to the court. But environmentalists argued that the administration had other options, including one new analyses to evaluate theimpact of mining of gas and oil. And that’s exactly what the capital’s judge recommended, arguing that the natural resources ministry was based on analyses dated of the administration Trumpaccording to which drilling in the Gulf of Mexico would not have increasedgreenhouse effect. Only after a new environmental impact assessment will it be possible to decide whether to announce a new auction.
According to environmental groups, the judge’s decision offers the president to honor the election promise to stop offshore licensing in federal waters.
