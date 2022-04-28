US Justice rules in favor of Musk in purchase of SolarCity | The World | D.W.

The United States Justice ruled on Wednesday (04.27.2022) in favor of billionaire Elon Musk in a case that dates back to the 2017 acquisition of the solar energy company SolarCity by Tesla, the electric car manufacturer that Musk is CEO.

After the purchase of SolarCity, a group of Tesla shareholders filed a lawsuit against Musk, considering that the operation was actually a covert rescue of the energy firm and that the South African businessman had carried it out for personal interests and not of the company.

At the time the acquisition closed, Musk was a member of the boards of directors of both Tesla and SolarCity. The judge, however, dismissed this accusation and prevented Musk from having to pay up to 2,000 million dollars, which was what the plaintiffs were demanding.

In November 2017, Tesla closed the purchase of SolarCity for a value of 2,600 million dollars.

Tesla then explained that “as a single company, Tesla (storage) and SolarCity (solar) could create fully integrated residential, commercial, and industry-scale products capable of improving the way energy is generated, stored, and consumed.”

In October of that same year, Tesla had announced four different solar roofs for homes that replace the tiled roofs of houses to generate electricity.

gs (ef, ap, dpa)