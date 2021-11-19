US, Kenosha’s kid-killer acquitted: killed two anti-racist demonstrators

NEW YORK – Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people with a shotgun and injuring a third during racial protests in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was found not guilty by the jury on all counts. The young man, who was 17 at the time, claimed to have acted in self-defense against the demonstrators. The verdict had been expected for three days in an armored city for fear of protests.

The boy, still a minor at the time of the events, reconstructed the chaotic succession of events, convincing the jury that he had acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse had joined a group of armed people, holding a rifle and striking to death Joseph Rosenbaum, who was chasing him. Shortly thereafter, other people were on the trail of the boy who responded by shooting a passerby who tried to hit him with a kick. With a third blow he killed Anthony Huber, who had tried to throw a scooter at him, and was injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in turn armed with a pistol.

The twelve members of the popular jury believed in the reconstruction offered by Rittenhouse, dropping all the charges still pending, including those of intentional murder of first degree and attempted voluntary murder of first degree, and that they could also have procured him the life sentence. The city of Wisconsin was the scene of violent demonstrations against the police to demand justice for Jacob Blake, the young African American who was shot by the police and is now paralyzed from the waist down