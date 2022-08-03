US kills al Qaeda leader

China’s warning about Pelosi’s trip. Monkeypox: who can be infected? This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. The United States kills the leader of al Qaeda

The United States has killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Zawahiri, who had just turned 71, remained a visible international symbol of the group, 11 years after the United States killed Osama bin Laden.

2. Monkey pox: who can get infected?

The WHO noted that the vast majority of cases in the current monkeypox outbreak have been among men who have sex with men. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated the same for the case of the United States. Does that mean that this disease can only hit men? Short answer: NO. And here we explain why

Dr. Huerta explains the risks of monkeypox 1:42



3. Where do the grains produced in Ukraine go?

Little more than a week after the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to allow the export of grains in the midst of the war, the first ship loaded with cereals set sail this Monday from the port of Odessa.

First shipment of grains sets sail from Odessa 3:43

4. China’s warning about Pelosi’s trip

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from officials. of the Biden administration, who are concerned about China’s response to such a high-profile visit.

What does Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan mean for the Chinese government? 2:19

5. Videos allegedly show Russian soldiers castrating a Ukrainian soldier

Videos allegedly showing Russian soldiers castrating and killing a bound and gagged Ukrainian soldier are circulating on social media, drawing a possible war crimes indictment from the United Nations and sparking a Ukrainian investigation into possible torture.

————–

at coffee time

Study links cognitive decline to ultra-processed food consumption

If ultra-processed foods make up more than 20% of your daily caloric intake, you could be on your way. cognitive decline, a new study reveals.

The harm of ultra-processed foods in children 0:55

Can you imagine being paid to go to the beach?

Hotels.com is looking to hire a person for the position of Retro Beach Motelier, (something like a sommelier specializing in old-fashioned beach trips) who will visit various retro beach motels in United States and you will enjoy the views of the sea in the style of the 50s.

Tourism Endangers Thailand’s Most Famous Beach

Maya Bay is one of the most visited places in Thailand, but also one of the most fragile beaches in the world, according to local authorities. In In the video we tell you how the Thai government tries to restore and protect it.

Maya Bay, the most famous beach in Thailand in danger 0:57

Beyoncé will remove a derogatory term from the song “Heated”

Beyoncé says she’ll remove a slur about disability from her new album, ‘Renaissance’, after facing strong backlash on online and to criticism from disability advocates.

How the World’s Largest Four-Day Workweek Trial Changed People’s Lives

The workers are tired. More than two years into the pandemic, many are suffering from burnout, have quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as levels record inflation take away a large portion of their wages.

UK tests 4-day workweek 1:17



————–

The number of the day

$1,874

Passenger fined US$1,874 after finding two undeclared McMuffins in your luggage.



————–

quote of the day

“Gordo, I wish you the best”

What Lionel Messi told him to Luis Suárez on his return to Uruguay.



————–

And to finish…

César Millán demystifies 5 things that we humans do wrong to train our dogs

Changes in habits due to the pandemic affected the behavior of some pets. César Millán, “the dog whisperer”, addressed in an interview the keys to educating pets, common mistakes and how was the development of his new series “Best Dog, Best Human”.