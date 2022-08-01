US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan

(CNN) — The United States successfully killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri, who had just turned 71, remained a visible international symbol of the group, 11 years after the United States killed Osama bin Laden.

At one point he acted as Osama bin Laden’s personal physician.

Zawahiri comes from a distinguished Egyptian family, according to The New York Times. His grandfather, Rabia’a ​​al-Zawahiri, was an imam at al-Azhar University in Cairo. His great-uncle, Abdel Rahman Azzam, was the first secretary of the Arab League.

The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to Zawahiri’s capture.

A United Nations report from June 2021 suggests it is located somewhere in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan, and that it may be too faint to appear in propaganda.

President Joe Biden will make remarks tonight at 7:30 pm on “a successful counterterrorism operation” from the Balcony of the Blue Room, the White House said Monday.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a major Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” according to a senior administration official.